The Percy Jackson series was supposed to be one of the biggest movie franchises of its era. Based on the mega bestselling novels by Rick Riordan, Fox had hoped it would become their Harry Potter or Hunger Games young adult tentpole series. But while the first film, Percy Jackson and the Olympains: The Lightning Thief became a solid hit, the sequel, Percy Jackson and the Olympains: Sea of Monsters sunk to the box-office bottom. That was the end of the Percy Jackson movies, leaving multiple Riordan books unadapted.

But when Disney acquired Fox, they also got the rights to Percy Jackson, and they sensed it could work even better as a television series. (And given that it’s a long and sprawling story you could drag out across many seasons, they might be right. So they initially announced a Percy Jackson TV show for Disney+ back in January of 2022. And now, about 18 months later, they’re ready to reveal the first look at the show — which is titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians — and to announce the series’ premiere date.

They also debuted the first teaser for the show, which you can watch below, and gives you your first peek at Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson:

Disney’s press release touts the fact that Rick Riordan “worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.” Riordan also co-wrote the show’s first two episodes, which were directed by The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted’s James Bobin.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20.

