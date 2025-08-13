Performance Food Group (PFGC 0.83%), a leading foodservice distributor serving restaurants, convenience stores, vending, and more, reported financial results for Q4 FY2025 on August 13, 2025. The quarter’s headline news was a robust increase in revenue and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), both surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $1.55, ahead of the $1.46 Non-GAAP estimate, and revenues (GAAP) topped analyst forecasts with $16.94 billion versus the $16.77 billion consensus. Despite these beats, GAAP net income fell by 21.0% to $131.5 million as operating and interest expenses surged. Overall, the quarter demonstrated strong execution on growth and integration, but highlighted margin pressure from structural and acquisition-driven costs.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Estimate Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted Diluted, Non-GAAP) $1.55 $1.46 $1.45 6.9% Revenue (GAAP) $16.94 billion $16.77 billion $15.19 billion 11.5% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $546.9 million $456.2 million 19.9% Net Income (GAAP) $131.5 million $166.5 million (21.0%) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP, trailing 12 months) $704.1 million $767.4 million (8.3%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Performance Food Group distributes a broad portfolio of food, snacks, and other products to over 300,000 customer locations across North America. Its business segments include Foodservice (serving restaurants and institutions), Convenience (including stores and retailers), and Specialty (Vistar, focused on vending and office coffee).

Its main focus lately centers on integration of major acquisitions, especially Cheney Brothers and Jose Santiago, expanding its market presence and scale. Key success factors for the company include leveraging distribution network scale, diversifying its customer base, making strategic acquisitions, and managing costs in a competitive foodservice industry.

Quarterly Results and Notable Developments

Revenue (GAAP) rose by 11.5%, reflecting strong growth in case volume and a meaningful contribution from the acquisition of Cheney Brothers. Total case volume climbed 11.9%. Organic case volume—measuring growth excluding acquisitions—increased 3.9%. The company’s independent foodservice channel, which serves local restaurants and is known for higher margins, delivered standout results, with case volume up 20.4% (organic up 5.9%). The company noted that no single customer represented more than 10% of consolidated net sales for FY2024, FY2023, or FY2022, reducing risk concentration.

By product category, Foodservice segment sales were up 20.0%, driven by new business wins and acquisition effects. The integration of Cheney Brothers was a primary contributor to growth in this line, and the company referenced margin improvement from Performance Brands—its own company-branded food and supply products. Foodservice adjusted EBITDA advanced 26.3%, indicating meaningful progress in scale and synergy capture. In the Convenience segment, revenue rose 2.8%, driven by higher selling prices per case, an acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, and organic case volume growth. Convenience case volume was subdued but fared better than broader market trends, as new program wins and product mix added support. For Specialty (Vistar), focused on products for vending and office coffee programs, sales gained 4.1%, primarily driven by growth in the vending, office coffee, value, and retail channels.

Gross profit (GAAP) grew 14.6% to $2.0 billion, driven by recent acquisitions and cost of goods sold optimization through procurement efficiencies. However, operating expenses rose 18.3%, outpacing sales growth. Higher expenses reflected both recurring cost pressures—such as wages, benefits, and depreciation—and one-time integration and acquisition outlays. Notably, depreciation and amortization, mostly tied to the recent acquisitions, jumped, while interest expense soared due to higher debt financing. This drove a 21.0% drop in net income and a 21.5% decrease in diluted EPS (GAAP).

Adjusted EBITDA—a measure capturing operating cash flow excluding non-core charges and acquisition costs—rose 19.9% to $546.9 million as benefit from scale, segment mix, and procurement savings offset some of the acquisition-related headwinds. The use of “Adjusted” or “Non-GAAP” figures helps account for costs tied to acquisitions, restructuring, or non-core activities, but these differences also highlight growing discrepancies between reported and adjusted performance as the company grows via acquisition.

The company’s free cash flow (non-GAAP) came in at $704.1 million for FY2025, down 8.3% from the prior year. Operating cash flow (GAAP) improved slightly for FY2025. Long-term debt increased 68.5% year over year, largely to fund acquisitions, reaching $5.39 billion as of Q4 FY2025. Share repurchases totaled $57.6 million for FY2025. The board authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program on May 27, 2025. Performance Food Group does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watchpoints

For FY2026, management projected net sales in the range of $67 billion to $68 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.9 and $2.0 billion for FY2026. For Q1 FY2026, sales are expected to be between $16.6 and $16.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the $465 to $485 million range for Q1 FY2026. Company leaders emphasized momentum in the core business and ongoing progress toward three-year financial targets.

Investors are watching several key areas for future quarters. Profit margins remain pressured by higher operating costs and a sharp rise in interest expense due to increased debt load. Successful integration of large acquisitions, especially Cheney Brothers and Jose Santiago, is critical to future profitability, as is sustaining cash flow improvement and effective cost management in a competitive landscape.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.