Perplexity AI, an $18 billion startup whose AI-powered search engine links out to original sources, just made an unsolicited offer to buy Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal was first to report.

According to the WSJ report, Perplexity said its offer to buy Chrome is “designed to satisfy an antitrust remedy in highest public interest by placing Chrome with a capable, independent operator.”

“Multiple large investment funds have agreed to finance the transaction in full,” Perplexity Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said, per Bloomberg.

Chrome could be valued anywhere between $20 to $50 billion according to analysts, but it isn’t exactly for sale. Google might not have a choice, though.

In August 2024, a federal judge ruled that Google illegally monopolized the online search and search ads markets, writing in a 286-page opinion that “Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly” through exclusive agreements.

One remedy suggested by the DOJ was for the tech giant to sell its Chrome browser. A judge is expected to decide by the end of August what Alphabet must do.

Google is appealing part of the rulings and has indicated they are not interested in selling Chrome. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a slew of potential buyers.

In April, a judge asked ChatGPT’s Head of Product Nick Turley if OpenAI would try to buy Chrome if parent company Alphabet was forced to divest, and he said a definite yes.

“Yes, we would, as would many other parties,” Turley said in court, adding that ChatGPT and Chrome combined would give his company the chance to offer an “incredible experience” that’s “AI-first.”

Perplexity AI is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2022. The startup is preparing the wide release of its own browser, Comet, though the company said it wouldn’t make any “stealth modifications” to Chrome if the deal went through.

Perplexity’s formal bid also said it would “extend offers to a substantial portion of Chrome talent.”

At press time, Google Chrome has around 68% of the web browser market share (Safari is No. 2 with nearly 16%, Microsoft Edge has 5%, and Firefox has 2.5%).

Perplexity AI also submitted a bid of at least $50 billion to buy TikTok in January, per CNBC.

