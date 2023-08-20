A person has died after falling onto Tube tracks in west London on Saturday morning.

The emergency services were called to Elephant & Castle Underground station at 7.30am on Saturday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The person was pronounced dead at the station, which serves the Bakerloo and Northern lines.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.29 am today (19 August) to reports of an incident on the tracks at Elephant & Castle Underground Station.”

They continued: “We sent multiple resources to the scene, including an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched members of our hazardous area response team (HART). Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.