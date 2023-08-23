Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the cult-classic PlayStation 2 JRPG, is set to release on February 2, as revealed in a brand-new trailer that debuted during Gamescom 2023.
The remake, which was first announced earlier this year during the Xbox Showcase in June, is a full remake of the original PlayStation 2 title, omitting content that was then later added to Persona 3 Portable on PSP. This means that you’ll be confined to playing as a male protagonist, and won’t have the choice to choose a female protagonist that FES presented. The game is being remade in Unreal Engine and looks to be taking a lot of inspiration from the series’ most recent entry, Persona 5, and its larger Royal version.
A huge aspect of Persona titles is the music, with Persona 3 arguably having the best of the lot. Some new music will accompany Reload, with the game’s new battle theme titled “It’s Going Down Now” debuting in the new trailer. One big change is the vocalist behind the new music, with Azumi Takahashi now accompanying the returning Lotus Juice.
Persona 3 Reload is scheduled to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It’s also launching on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on February 2. If you’re more interested in playing the Persona 3 FES, which features additional content on top of the main game, a port is available on Xbox Game Pass currently alongside a port of Persona 4. Persona 5 is also getting a new spin-off game, titled Persona 5 Tactica, which is set to launch on November 17.
