This week on All Things Nintendo, Game Informer‘s Brian Shea and Wesley LeBlanc catch up on all the news in and out of Gamescom, then deliver hands-on impressions for several new and upcoming Switch games. Then, the two wrap up the show by celebrating the career of longtime voice actor of Mario, Luigi, and plenty of others, Charles Martinet.

If you’d like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram/Threads @BrianPShea or Twitter @BrianPShea. You can follow Wesley on Twitter: @LeBlancWes.

The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry’s most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what’s happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they’ll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:02:00 – Little Nightmares III Announced

00:06:25 – Sonic Superstars Release Date

00:11:14 – Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Release Date

00:14:04 – Mortal Kombat 1 New Characters

00:14:42 – Charles Martinet No Longer Playing Mario

00:17:33 – Reggie Fils-Aime Delivering Keynote Speech at PAX West

00:19:20 – Excitebike 64 Joins Switch Online

00:20:13 – The Game Awards 2023 Date Announced

00:22:05 – Persona 5 Tactica Preview

00:35:20 – Mortal Kombat 1 Single-Player Preview

00:52:30 – Samba de Amigo Party Central Preview

00:55:42 – Vampire Survivors Impressions

01:04:58 – Charles Martinet Career Retrospective

If you’d like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email Al[email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under “Community Spaces.”

For Game Informer’s other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with hosts Alex Van Aken, Marcus Stewart, and Kyle Hilliard, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!