As the digital nomad lifestyle continues to grow in popularity among young professionals, pet parents are offering tips for travelling abroad with your furry friends.

Flying overseas with a dog – especially a large one – can be stressful, but travel influencer Jackie Gendron says it’s ‘worth it to not have to leave them’.

Jackie, whose TikTok account @jgendron10 has amassed over 87,500 followers, recently took her 63lb Labrador Puck on a trip to Europe.

Acknowledging that taking a pet overseas seems ‘daunting’, Jackie says that with the right pretravel preparations your dog can be a ‘travel pro’.

She details how to get the necessary documentation from your vet, book your dog’s transport and steps you can take to ease their stress levels while in flight.

In a video posted earlier this month, Jackie broke down the process for flying with dogs into four simple steps – all of which happen before you even go to the airport.

‘First you need to find a vet that can give you an international health certificate,’ she explained, noting how not every veterinarian offers this service.

But if your vet cannot help with the certificate, there is no need to stress because Jackie says they can refer you to one that does.

‘Second you need to book your flight,’ she said. ‘They can’t make your health certificate appointment until they have your exact departure date because the appointment needs to be within 10 days of that date.

‘Third, if you’re dog is flying in cargo you’ll need to call the airline and add them to the cargo space.’

Some airlines utilise third party companies to transport pets, but Jackie says that most will let you add a pet to your reservation like an oversized bag.

She explained that pets must fly in an airline approved crate, adding in the comments that she was able to purchase the one they use for Puck on Amazon.

She concluded: ‘Fourth, you’ll go to the vet appointment, get their health certificate, and that’s that.’

Several of Jackie’s followers expressed concern about putting their pet in a cargo hold of the plane.

‘I just couldn’t put my lab in under the plane,’ one user commented.

But Jackie reassured her follower that while it ‘sucks’, Puck has ‘done really well’ during the flights.

‘The flight is overnight when he usually sleeps, and his crate is fairly spacious all things considered so he’s done really well,’ she said, adding that their her vet also prescribed Puck a medicine to help with anxiety.

TikTokers previously slammed the way pets are transported on airplanes after a video of a handler carrying a dog in a crate on one side of the luggage hold beneath the commercial aircraft, with the suitcases on the other side, went viral.

In the footage, which was captured two years ago at Vancouver International Airport in Canada, the dog’s crate was sheltered behind a fabric partition screen and attached to the side of the hold by straps.

The clip, which racked up millions of views, was branded ‘terrifying’ by some viewers.