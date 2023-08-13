





The Mets had a rough go of things on Saturday during their doubleheader against the rival Braves. After losing Game 1 in what ended up a football score fashion at 21–3, New York dropped Game 2 as the offense was shut out on its home field.

The team has now lost eight of its last 10 games since the trade deadline and has fallen to 52–65 on the season. With the losses piling up, frustrations began to boil over.

After first baseman Pete Alonso struck out in the eighth inning of Game 2, his second strikeout of the game, the Mets slugger could be seen smashing his helmet in the team’s dugout.

Alonso, with his batting gloves still on, removed his helmet and aggressively slammed it down multiple times.

Pete Alonso was visibly frustrated after striking out pic.twitter.com/Zd9Z62RfNA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2023

Alonso went 0-for-4 in the second game of the doubleheader. He was 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts in the first game, giving him four strikeouts on the day.

Heading into Saturday’s doubleheader, Alonso had been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past week. He’d hit four home runs in as many games, logging 10 RBIs during that span.

The 28-year-old couldn’t hide his frustrations after a difficult day at the plate in what has been a disheartening second half of the season for the Mets.







