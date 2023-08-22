





The Seahawks’ decision to throw the ball from the 1-yard line, instead of opting to run the ball with Marshawn Lynch, in Super Bowl XLIX is one the most scrutinized plays in league history.

As a result of the questionable play call, Russell Wilson’s slant pass was intercepted by Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler, sealing the 28–24 victory for New England.

Recently, head coach Pete Carroll joined former Seahawks standout cornerback Richard Sherman on the “Richard Sherman Podcast.” Among the topics discussed was the highly debatable play call, but the respected coach still refused to admit that the club should have never attempted a passing play so close to glory.

“You guys were so mad at me and pissed,” said Carroll.

“We were hurt,” responded Sherman.

The 71-year-old coach laid out the rationale for the club’s ill-advised decision to not run the ball.

“It wasn’t like by design. There was no agenda. That play just happened,” stressed Carroll. “You guys couldn’t hear for years, but when we got down there we had one timeout and so as soon as we got there, I said one of these plays we are going to have to throw it to get all four plays. We ran the first play and I think what happened was Bill [Belichick] was late in sending in his goal line team and we had already sent in ’11’ [personnel] and that went through the play-callers’ [mind]. That’s what led them to throw it on that down. It had nothing to do with anything else. We had practiced it a million times, so I was rock solid on the philosophy of it. It was just the worst play that could’ve ever happened.”

After beating Denver 43–8 in Super Bowl XLVIII the previous year, the Seahawks were looking to repeat as champions. The decision not to hand the ball to Lynch prevented the club from not only earning back-to-back titles, but Carroll believes a chance a potential at a three-peat.

“Had we won that game we would have won another one,” he said.

Lynch, among other former Seattle players, have publicly blasted the team’s failure to run the ball four times with their powerful running back when they needed only one yard for a championship.







