





Pete Davidson has been entertaining audiences for a decade with his unfiltered delivery and refreshing honesty about his personal life. He’s poked fun at his relationship with drugs that has landed him in rehab several times, and many people might associate him more with smoking marijuana than starring in his own TV show.

Back in 2018, Davidson was famously in a relationship with pop star Ariana Grande. The singer was chosen to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, and Davidson tagged along for the ride. But he wasn’t exactly totally mentally present during the ceremony. In his new Netflix comedy special Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, he admitted he was on ketamine during the funeral and disassociating throughout the ceremony.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed,” he said. “I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?”

“I was at funerals like that. That’s f**ked up, right?” he continued. “I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean?”

He laments the decision to take ketamine before the Queen of Soul’s homegoing, but laughed it off and made a joke out of it as only he can. “If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the f**k are you doing at my funeral?'” he said. “It’s embarrassing. I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S.'”

Last summer, Davidson reflected on his ketamine usage during a comedy show in Atlantic City. He checked into rehab earlier last year and revealed during his routine that he was taking ketamine every day for four years straight. Ketamine has been prescribed for therapeutic solutions, but Davidson confessed his use was recreational.

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli is available on Netflix now.