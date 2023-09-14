Pete Rock has confirmed that he is working on a new record with Common only a few days after it was first announced, hyping it further by promising that it will be of the highest quality.

On Wednesday (September 13), the legendary producer shared HipHopDX’s story about his upcoming project with the Chicago MC to emphasize how special he thinks it is going to be.

“You ever miss that feeling of a good release in hip hop?” he captioned the article’s screenshot on Instagram. “Remember how exciting that felt??? We both excited as a mafugga [four laughing emojis, five musical note emojis, bicep-flex emoji] i always feel like i got something to prove but its just fun to me to make music.

“Competing to make good music with all the different personalities involved today just gotten dry. We love hip hop and you will know just how much [ear emoji] stay tuned!!! [four musical note emojis]”

Earlier this week, Common revealed that he has a new project on the way with Pete Rock, the heartbeat of which will be centered around Hip Hop from the 1990s.

While appearing on the latest episode of MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber, the 51-year-old MC broke the news of him collaborating with the veteran producer.

“I been listening to a lot of ’90s Hip Hop because I been creating a new project,” he said. “I’m working on a new album with Pete Rock and just, the energy of that music, whether it’s Brand Nubian, A Tribe Called Quest, or De La Soul, because they just got their music on streaming, it’s been inspiring to hear.”

He added: “But I am creating new music right now. I’m in a great space.”

The Like Water For Chocolate rapper and Pete Rock have worked together several times in the past, such as on the Ice Cube diss, “The Bitch In Yoo,” and “Verbal Murder 2.”

They’ve also collaborated on joint albums, including Common’s The Dreamer/The Believer in 2011 with No I.D. and Rock’s Don’t Smoke Rock in 2016 with Smoke DZA.