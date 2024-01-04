PETER Andre’s wife Emily gave an update on her third pregnancy as she flashed her bare baby bump in a new image.

The NHS doctor, 34, offered a glimpse at what fans dubbed the “cutest bump in the world” in a sweet snap taken on the beach.

6 Emily Andre has revealed her growing baby bump in a new beach snap Credit: Instagram

6 The NHS doctor revealed she was expecting her third child last year Credit: Instagram

6 Emily and husband Peter jetted to the UAE for New Year Credit: Instagram

It showed Emily donning white bikini bottoms and a matching shirt left open to reveal her tum.

She was seen strolling on the golden sands – after her family jetted to the UAE for a lavish £1,1000 a night break – with the water lapping at her feet.

In her Instagram caption, the mum of two told fans: “Such a lovely break and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one.”

One fan was quick to write: “Only 3 more months,” as another added: “Cooking nicely.”

A third then put: “Aww glad you, @peterandre and your family had a lovely holiday and cute little bump is growing not long to go till you meet your newborn.”

Another added: “Cutest bump in the world.”

It came after she shared a fresh bump snap posing in a red dress.

Last month, the family arrived at the five-star Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah resort ahead of their festive celebrations.

And in November, Emily gave fans a baby update after she revealed she was expecting her third child last year.

She has kept them in the loop after she was rushed to hospital in December.

Mysterious Girl Girl popstar Pete admitted his wife had been rushed to hospital “a couple of times” amid fears for her unborn baby.

At the time, Peter told OK! Magazine: “It’s been an emotional roller coaster for Emily but she never complains, she just gets on with it.

“There’ve been a couple of accident and emergency stops along the way.

“I was due to go on stage in Grease in the West End and I got a call saying, ‘Emily’s been rushed to A&E.’

“It was really worrying and obviously I immediately went to support her, but thankfully everything was OK.”

6 The doctor, 34, shared a beach snap with their two kids Credit: Instagram

6 Emily has been rushed to hospital multiple times through her pregnancy Credit: Instagram