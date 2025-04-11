Sailing team Emirates Team New Zealand’s Peter Burling, a three-time America’s Cup-winning skipper, has parted ways with his team after failing to agree on terms for the 38th America’s Cup, following their victory in Barcelona 2024. Peter came to this decision, following the recent exit of INEOS Brittania’s withdrawal from the same, planning to join Ben Ainsley’s Athena Racing.

Team New Zealand confirmed the split in a statement, acknowledging Burling’s contributions to the team over the past decade. Burling joined the team after winning Olympic medals in 2012 and 2016. He led the team to victory in Bermuda in 2017, becoming the youngest skipper to win the America’s Cup at 26.

AP

“Pete has been a central figure who has grown incredibly within Emirates Team New Zealand since he joined 10 years ago”, said Emirates Team CEO Grant Dalton.

“I don’t think it’s any more complicated than that. We’ve been talking since Barcelona. We’ve got to move on, and the team’s 120 people. The sailing team needs certainty for us to build a boat. The time for talking ran out, basically”, he added.

Burling also helmed the team’s successful defense in the America’s cup event of 2021 held in Auckland. Burling, aged 30, became the youngest skipper in the Cup’s history. He has won three medals at the Olympics, one gold and two silvers, along with his teammate, Blair Tuke.“Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of being part of something truly special – from intense battles to unforgettable victories, and friendships that extend well beyond sailing”, said Burling adding that he wanted to reflect on his amazing journey.Team NZ CEO Grant Dalton hinted that Burling might not join the team in the future suggesting the team might need to adapt to a different strategy for the upcoming America’s Cup.

