Peter Dinklage takes creative inspiration from a sexual experience with Marisa Tomei amid marital struggles between himself and Anne Hathaway in the first trailer for She Came to Me.

Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan) wrote and directed the romantic-comedy film that hits theaters Sept. 29 from Vertical Entertainment. The feature centers on an opera composer (Dinklage) who is married to a therapist (Hathaway) and has a fling with a tugboat captain (Tomei), which leads to a professional breakthrough for him. Brian d’Arcy James and Joanna Kulig also star.

“I’m suffering from a temporary blockage at the moment,” Dinklage says in the footage. Later in the trailer, Tomei tells him, “I was really angry at you, and now it turns out I’m your muse.”

She Came to Me counts Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen and Vince Holden as executive producers. Hathaway, Miller, Damon Cardasis, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon are producers.

The movie premiered in February at the Berlin International Film Festival. At that time, Hathaway told The Hollywood Reporter that she describes the project as an operatic comedy.

“The idea is that it’s kind of like an opera — it takes a minute to set up the scene, but once it gets going, it’s just overwhelming and beautiful and dimensional, and you get really swept up in it,” she explained at the time.

In his review, THR chief film critic David Rooney wrote that Miller “threads the fanciful story with a vein of operatic magic, screwball comedy and a hint of the absurd, alongside more serious dramatic concerns stemming from a threat to the future of a teenage couple in love.”