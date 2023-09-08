Peter Navarro has been convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress because Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats investigated the 1/6 attack.

NBC News reported:

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was convicted Thursday of criminal contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

The jury deliberated for about four hours at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., before finding Navarro guilty of two counts of contempt for refusing to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee and turn over subpoenaed documents.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison, in addition to a maximum fine of $100,000.

Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon would have never been convicted without the work of the 1/6 Committee.

When Kevin McCarthy tried to obstruct the 1/6 investigation by refusing to appoint Republicans to serve on the Committee, then Speaker Pelosi did not yield to McCarthy’s obstruction. She and House Democrats pressed forward with the investigation, which not only educated the nation about the 1/6 attack but also provided the Department of Justice with evidence that helped lead to the indictment of Donald Trump.

As Pelosi in August during an interview on MSNBC:

So here we are historically at a place in time, the first week in August where a first term a president of the United States has been charged. Tomorrow he will be arraigned, and largely because of the work of the committee, the January six committee, established to investigate what happened leading up to January 6th, again, pretty exciting. Really an act of courage and patriotism on the part of the members of the committee.

Justice is the legacy of the 1/6 Committee. As another Trump co-conspirator gets ready for jail, remember that this wouldn’t be happening without the 1/6 Committee.