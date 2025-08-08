The government of New South Wales is creating a new “great koala national park,” and this is wonderful news! The troubling thing though, is that so far, it’s excluded an important area that is home to a “high density” of many different endangered species.

Sign the petition to make sure the government of New South Wales includes this special area to protect endangered species!

The area, known as the “Bollanolla Range” within the current Newry State Forest, is an old-growth coastal forest. It provides a critical habitat for vulnerable species like koalas, sooty owls, southern great gilders, squirrel gliders, yellow-bellied gliders, and up to 35 additional species.

As Grahame Douglas with the National Parks Association explains: “surveys demonstrate that Bollanolla is an exceptional hotspot of biodiversity, with confirmed sightings of many threatened species that depend on intact forest.”

Yet the government didn’t even conduct an assessment on this area to consider it for inclusion in the national park!

Including this area in the new national park is important because it would help strengthen protections to keep these animals – and their forest home – alive and well. Those protections would include safeguards against logging, human construction, and habitat destruction.

At a time when climate change is already wreaking havoc on our environment and animal friends, we must do all we can to help defend them. And that includes making sure their homes are protected and designated as national parks!

Help us speak out for endangered koalas, owls, gliders, and more by signing the petition! The government of New South Wales must protect the Bollanolla Range by adding it to the upcoming great koala national park! Sign the petition!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 31 July 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats.

Overexploitation of Resources – hunting, fishing and wildlife trafficking lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Help to protect wildlife

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5 – it only takes a minute!

Our conservation partners spend at least 90 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.