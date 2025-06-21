A man was walking along outside in Hong Kong recently when he noticed something startling: four pigeons were sitting frozen in place, stuck and unable to move, on top of a wall.

When he examined the situation more closely, he saw that someone had applied 3-foot-long streaks of adhesive along the wall, gluing the poor, unsuspecting animals to the spot.

Sign the petition to demand justice for these innocent birds!

Passersby noticed the animal there at both noon and 7pm, trapped in the exact same positions. Apparently, the birds were stuck there for upwards of 7 hours!

Luckily, kind-hearted strangers decided to intervene and help. Volunteers helped to carefully separate the birds’ legs from the glue, even before animal rescue experts arrived. But sadly, the birds didn’t come away unscathed.

Their legs seemed to be injured, and their wings and feathers were all matted down, possibly from attempts to fight back against the glue holding them in place.

The animals were just living their lives, doing their best to survive – and then this happened. It wasn’t their fault.

It’s not clear if these birds will be able to be fully rehabilitated, and it’s also not clear who did this – or why.

But we must insist that authorities keep investigating! Sign the petition!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 11 June 2025. Lead Image Credit :samoila ionut/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

