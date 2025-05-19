Native migratory birds like the great blue heron are federally protected in the United States by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. That means that it’s illegal to kill or otherwise harm them.

But that didn’t stop a man in Florida from having “fun” by shooting and killing both a great blue heron and a mallard duck on his property.

Sign the petition to demand justice! We must protect migratory birds from senseless slaughter!

A neighbor said they had stepped outside to enjoy the sunlight when they saw two great blue herons peacefully standing along the side of the man’s outdoor swimming pool. Then, they heard the shot from the man’s pellet rifle.

According to the neighbor, one of the birds flinched and its feathers flew up from the force of the pellet hitting it. Luckily, that bird lived long enough to fly away – but the second heron was not so lucky. Another shot rang out. And the second bird “dropped dead into the swimming pool.” The previous day, the man had already killed a mallard duck.

Apparently, when he first moved into the neighborhood, the man had loudly bragged about how he was going to ensure that “no birds are going to be in [my] backyard.”

Shooting a heron does not only hurt the individual bird. It also hurts the species’s larger community, as well as any chicks that bird was raising. According to Charlotte Arndt, an Education Coordinator with the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, “taking one of those parents away takes a lot of the resources away, which makes it less likely that all of the eggs that hatched [in a nest] are going to become fledged adults.”

Why would someone hate birds so much that they have to shoot and kill them for absolutely no reason? Not for food, not for survival – but just because they don’t want birds to exist near them?

This man must be held accountable, to set an example for others. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission must show that it will not take wildlife crimes lightly! Sign the petition!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 5 May 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Gregory Johnston/Shutterstock.



