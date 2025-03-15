Although SeaWorld ended its orca-breeding program, this does nothing to help animals like Corky who will continue to swim in circles inside tiny tanks for decades until they die.

The company must empty its tanks and release these long-suffering animals into seaside sanctuaries, where they can have some semblance of a natural life.

The only thing that people learn from visiting a SeaWorld theme park is how miserable life is for the animals confined there.

Marine parks teach all the wrong lessons: that it’s acceptable to imprison animals, to deprive them of freedom of movement and choice, to forbid them the chance to establish their natural territory and explore, to breed and separate them at will, and to watch them go insane from loneliness and frustration.

Help Corky today by taking a moment to sign our petition asking the company to implement a firm and rapid plan to release her to a seaside sanctuary where she will be given some semblance of the natural life that she has been denied for so long.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 5 March 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Stephen Coburn/Shutterstock.



