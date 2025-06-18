The horrifying decapitation of a dolphin on Lea-Hutaff Island, North Carolina, is a tragic act of cruelty that demands immediate action.

This dolphin, which was found mutilated after its head was severed, had already been exposed to dangerous bacteria before being intentionally harmed, further endangering both wildlife and humans.

Sign this petition to demand that North Carolina wildlife officials and NOAA do everything in their power to find the culprit and prevent such cruelty from happening again!

The mutilation of this innocent animal is not only illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act but also a horrific violation of the trust we place in wildlife conservation and protection efforts.

Wildlife officials are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

Authorities have already confirmed that the dolphin was carrying Brucella, a potentially dangerous bacteria.

The violation of this animal’s life could have led to a much greater risk to both marine and human life, highlighting the urgency for justice.

Sign the petition and demand that the authorities pursue every possible lead to bring the perpetrator to justice!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 13 June 2025. Lead Image Credit :Arkady_S/Shutterstock.



