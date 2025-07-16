The FBI recently arrested 11 people in the U.S. for distributing – and ordering the creation of – horrific videos that feature sexually abusing and torturing monkeys.

Sign the petition to ensure that authorities continue their investigation, and hold every single person involved in this criminal network responsible!

The content, known as “animal crush videos,” is all about sadistically harming innocent animals for the entertainment of humans around the world.

In fact, there’s a U.S.-wide conspiracy involved in creating and circulating these videos.

Of the 11 people arrested, authorities charged one man with hiring a child in Indonesia to acquire the requested animals and perform the heinous acts.

Warning: graphic content follows.

The videos included footage of the child cutting off the monkeys’ genitals with scissors, burning their genitals, and sodomizing them with various painful objects.

We must make sure every single person involved in this disgusting nationwide conspiracy is found and held accountable, in order to protect both animals everywhere, and also to protect children from being manipulated into such cruelty. Sign the petition!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 7 July 2025. Lead Image Credit :yfrance 888/Shutterstock.



