At around 6:40am, a passerby saw something curious on a sidewalk in Hong Kong. It looked like it was the body of an adult turtle – but it had clearly been through something heinous. The poor animal’s shell was shattered and it was lying in a pool of its own blood.

But, even worse, this wasn’t the only turtle found dead and shattered that day. A second passerby found another turtle in the same condition just six hours later.

Authorities quickly determined that someone had thrown the two pet turtles out of nearby residential buildings – and clearly from a significant height. Both of their bodies were mangled and mutilated. The helpless animals had obviously gone through shock and terror and excruciating pain as they each separately fell and died.

Both animals were pets. They trusted the humans who held them captive to take care of them – to feed them, house them, and treat them with gentleness and love. But instead, several humans betrayed that promise and instead subjected these turtles to sadistic cruelty.

Authorities in Hong Kong are currently conducting an investigation, but we must demand that they don’t give up until the culprits are found.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 26 May 2025.



