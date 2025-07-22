For a long time, we thought only humans and other primates practiced the loving act of mutual grooming. But now, scientists have discovered that orca whales do this, too – using kelp!

Sign the petition to help protect orcas and their ecosystems!

Grooming is an important act that helps solidify bonds between people – or animals – and also helps to promotes cleanliness and physical health. Mutual grooming means that two or more individuals benefit at the same time, requiring coordination and collaboration. And killer whales (also called orcas) have apparently been practicing this behavior all along!

Researchers have observed instances in which the whales bite off large portions of kelp (a kind of seaweed), drag it over to another whale, and then maneuver the plant between their two bodies. At that point, the orcas work together to rub the kelp between them, cleaning them of parasites and dead skin. Not only are they cooperatively cleaning each other – they’re also using tools!

It’s so exciting to learn more about how smart, social, and complex these animals are. We should already respect all animals and the Earth regardless of these qualities, but learning more about these animals can help boost that respect.

And, killer whales urgently need our respect – as well as our help. They are in trouble. As climate change continues to worsen, it is disrupting their main food supplies, including salmon – and it’s also killing off the kelp they’ve been using in their mutual-grooming rituals.

We must take action to help save orcas, the food sources they need to stay alive, and the kelp they need to stay clean. In order to do that, we absolutely have to fight climate change. There is no other choice. That’s why it’s important to demand that the UN hold countries to their Paris Climate Agreement promises. Promises are easy to make – but they only count if nations actually keep them. Sign the petition now to protect orcas!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 16 July 2025. Lead Image Credit :Jane Rix/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.