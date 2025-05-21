Wild horses in the Galicia region of Spain are helping to fight wildfires! By grazing in areas that typically had dry underbrush near forests, the animals are helping to naturally clear out low-lying plants, like the flowering gorse, that would have easily caught fire and spread sparks.

But sadly, the population of wild horses in Galicia has been plummeting. Over the past 50 years, their numbers have dropped by about half.

Sign the petition to ask for government funding to help protect and care for these wild horses!

As climate change worsens, landscapes are becoming drier and more susceptible to raging fires that eat up whole habitats as well as human homes. While it’s important for us to fight climate change to protect the Earth from such fires, it’s also imperative that we find additional ways to keep safe as the climate crisis intensifies.

Researchers with the University of A Coruña found evidence that allowing wild horses to graze was the most effective way to accomplish a variety of environmental goals at the same time: preventing wildfires, while also improving overall plant biodiversity and improving the soil’s carbon capture rates.

Traditions that honor Galicia’s wild horses can be traced back to more than 4,000 years ago, until at least the Neolithic period. Today, it has become a cultural tradition to respect these animals and treat them with kindness, including providing them with veterinary care to deworm them and tend to their hooves. But the local community can only do so much on its own.

The benefits of embracing wild horses as part of a society and an ecosystem are innumerable. The Spanish government must help to protect these animals!

Sign the petition to urge government funding for conservation programs to ensure their populations thrive and rebound.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 16 May 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Sergey Demo SVDPhoto/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

