Kamea, an 11-year-old orca at SeaWorld San Antonio, has tragically died. Born into captivity, she spent her entire life trapped in a concrete tank – never knowing the feel of the open ocean, never swimming free with her pod.

Her story is not unique. It’s the story of every marine mammal trapped in SeaWorld’s tanks, exploited for profit until their bodies give out.

It’s time for SeaWorld to stop pretending these animals are ambassadors or attractions. They are victims. And they deserve a life worth living.

Sign the petition to demand SeaWorld San Antonio immediately begin transferring all its marine mammals – including orcas, dolphins, and belugas – to coastal sanctuaries where they can live in dignity and peace.

SeaWorld’s official statement was vague: Kamea “succumbed to her illness,” despite veterinary intervention. But the real cause of suffering is clear – captivity itself.

These are intelligent, wide-ranging animals who are meant to roam miles each day and live in complex social groups. In the wild, orcas can live up to 90 years. In captivity, many die young. Only 11, Kamea had her whole life ahead of her.

In 2016, SeaWorld announced that all orcas currently living in its parks would be the last generation of orcas bred in its facilities.

However, its current whales remain at SeaWorld for the rest of their lives. In the wake of Kamea’s death, SeaWorld San Antonio must transfer all its marine mammals to sanctuaries where they can live better, safer, and more fulfilling lives.

Sign the petition now to demand SeaWorld San Antonio stop profiting from suffering and release its marine mammals to coastal sanctuaries!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 21 July 2025. Lead Image Credit :Miles Away Photography/Shutterstock.



