Last year in Italy, an entire pack of wolves was tragically poisoned in a brutal act that has become all too common across Europe to protect livestock.

To make matters worse, Europe’s wolves have become less protected from these dangers. The European Union’s (EU) decision to relax protections for wolves from “strictly protected” to “protected” will make these poisonings worse.

Sign the petition to demand the EU reinstate stronger protections for wolves and to call for more practical, science-based support for farmers.

New research shows that wolves are being used as a scapegoat for much deeper systemic issues affecting rural communities.

Economic difficulties, poor government policies, and the challenges of rural depopulation are often the true causes behind the struggles of farmers – not the presence of wolves.

With the ongoing loss of livestock in other parts of Europe, farmers are struggling to coexist with wolves.

However, the answer is not in culling these animals, but in offering real support to farmers, such as fair compensation, improved livestock protection systems like wolf-proof fences, and practical measures to ensure coexistence.

The EU’s decision to allow culling under the new regulations only serves to deepen the divide and intensify conflicts.

Instead, the EU should focus on providing support to farmers to live alongside wolves, ensuring that both animal welfare and farming livelihoods are protected.

Sign the petition now to ensure that both wolves and farmers can thrive together in a balanced and sustainable environment!

This article by Nicholas Vinvent was first published by One Green Planet on 1 May 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :ambquinn/Shutterstock.



Wildlife increasingly under siege

Threats to wildlife include hunting, poaching, deforestation, habitat loss, pollution, climate change and the illegal trade in animal products.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $1 – It only takes a minute.

Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.