AMMAN — The ancient city of Petra saw a notable rise in visitors during the first two days of Eid Al Fitr, driven in part by the resumption of low-cost flights that have boosted tourist arrivals from European countries.

According to the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), the “Rose-Red City” welcomed 7,777 visitors over the two-day period. Among them, 3,453 were foreign tourists, 314 were Arab visitors, 1,459 were foreign residents in Jordan, and 2,551 were Jordanian nationals.

PDTRA Chairman Fares Breizat described the increase as a strong indicator of tourism recovery, emphasising the crucial role of low-cost airlines in attracting European visitors, Petra’s primary tourism market.

He also reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to enhancing tourism services while preserving the site’s archaeological heritage. Efforts are also underway to diversify tourism offerings to extend visitor stays and provide an enriched experience in Petra, he added.

“Petra has been on my travel list for years, and the availability of affordable flights finally made this trip possible,” Sophia Vlatko, a tourist from Croatia, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Wednesday. “The experience was absolutely unforgettable.”

The surge in visitors has also benefited local businesses. Abdulla Khaled, who owns a souvenir shop near the Treasury, noted an increase in sales during the Eid holiday. “The season is always busy, but this year, we’ve seen even more tourists, both international and local. This Eid has been great for business.”

Tour guides have also welcomed the rise in tourism. “Compared with last year, the difference is remarkable,” said Marwa Atoun, a local guide. “It’s truly refreshing to see Petra full of life again.”