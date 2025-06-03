Former NFL superstar Peyton Manning is the latest athlete to join the world of women’s soccer, announcing Tuesday that he’s bought a stake in Denver’s expansion team.

The retired Denver Broncos quarterback described it as an honor “to be part of something so meaningful” to the Colorado community in a press release on the team’s website. Denver is the latest city to join the National Women’s Soccer League, which expanded into Boston, San Diego and San Francisco’s Bay Area in recent years.

Peyton Manning now joins his brother, Eli Manning, as a NWSL owner. The former Giants quarterback is part-owner of New York/New Jersey’s Gotham FC, which won the league championship in 2023.

The brothers made a tongue-in-cheek video for social media announcing the news on Tuesday, seemingly on a FaceTime call together.

“Remember you were telling me the reason you liked the NWSL is because you didn’t have to compete with me?” Peyton Manning asked his brother.

“Yeah…why?” Eli Manning responded.

Peyton then pulled away to show his t-shirt with the Denver NWSL logo on it.

Gotham FC’s official account commented that it “smells like a new rivalry.”

Denver was reportedly a record-breaking deal for the league, which was given a $110 million expansion fee by Denver’s ownership group. Boston’s fee was less than half that amount just over a year prior.

Peyton Manning — who has won two Super Bowls, one with the Indianapolis Colts and one the Denver Broncos — is likely the most familiar name in the ownership group. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin is also a part-owner in Denver’s team.

Denver’s controlling owner, Rob Cohen, said in a press release that the quarterback’s legacy is “second to none.”

“His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we’re incredibly proud to have him as a partner,” Cohen said. “He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots — all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL.”

There have been a host of athletes who have invested in the growing women’s soccer league, including retired WNBA star Sue Bird and NBA star Kevin Durant, who each have stakes in Gotham.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are co-owners for the Kansas City Current. Tennis star Serena Williams and her husband have an ownership stake in Angel City FC.

Just this year, World Cup Champion Alex Morgan announced she was investing in San Diego Wave, her hometown team and the team she was playing for when she retired last year.