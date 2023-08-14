





Peyton Manning is returning to his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, this fall, but not to help with football.

Instead, the two-time Super Bowl champion will work as a professor in the school’s College of Communication and Information. With this role, he will attend certain classes throughout the school year as a “featured expert” to give assistance and provide experiences for students in the school, per ESPN’s Chris Low.

Manning is expected to teach on campus beginning this fall, even though he resides in Denver. He often returns to Knoxville for various sporting events.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said, via the school’s press release. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

While Manning is known for his Hall of Fame NFL career, the former quarterback now makes a name for himself in the broadcasting and media sphere. He is entering the third season of the wildly popular ManningCast alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football games that he cohosts with his brother Eli on ESPN2. Manning also hosts Peyton’s Places on ESPN+, which showcases him speaking with various football celebrities.

Both of those shows are produced by Manning’s company Omaha Productions. He already provides internships with the production company to Tennessee students who are interested in media.

Although Manning won’t be helping with the football program while at Tennessee, his legacy lives on there. He still holds the record for the most career passing yards with 11,201 and touchdown passes with 89 after his four years as a starter there.



