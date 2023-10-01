“Boomer shooter” is a recent video game genre term used to describe contemporary games that exist as throwbacks to the Doom-inspired era of first-person shooters where speed and firepower are everything. Phantom Fury is not the first game to explore this playground, and it likely won’t be the last, but playing the demo left a good first impression. The visuals are cool, the shooting feels good, and protagonist Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison is not afraid to throw out a good one-liner when the mood strikes her.

Phantom Fury is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC sometime this year.

