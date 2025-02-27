Manitoba has become the first province to sign a pharmacare agreement with the federal government.

The province will be getting $219 million over four years for universal coverage for diabetes medication, contraceptives and other medical supplies.

Coverage for most of the products in the agreement will begin in June, it said. Manitoba already covers the cost of birth control.

Ottawa passed legislation setting the basis for a universal pharmacare plan last October. It committed $1.5 billion for birth control and diabetes medications as it looked to strike deals with provinces and territories on coverage.

As part of the agreement, Manitoba will also offer public coverage hormone replacement therapy. The federal government will also provide $48 million for access to diagnosis, screening and medication for rare diseases.