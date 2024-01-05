Pharrell Williams has enlisted the talents of LeBron James for his latest Louis Vuitton campaign — but not his basketball ability.

On Thursday (January 4), the NBA superstar was officially unveiled as the face of the French luxury fashion house’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

In stylish photos and videos shared on social media, King James can be seen modelling a variety of garments and bags while strolling through city streets.

“LOUIS VUITTON BRON! LV Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 coming soon! LET’S GO!!!! [fire emoji, raised hands emoji],” the Los Angeles Lakers leader wrote in one Instagram post.

The new collection, which leverages the global influence and creativity of both Pharrell and LeBron, debuted at LV pop-up shops in New York and Los Angeles this week.

Check out the campaign below.

LeBron James isn’t the only star Pharrell is working with. Last month, the Neptunes hitmaker seemed to indicate that he’s involved with Playboi Carti‘s upcoming album by plugging the eagerly anticipated project on social media.

After the Whole Lotta Red rapper shared a post reading “I AM MUSIC” on his Instagram Stories, Pharrell reposted it on his channels adding: “PREPARE.”

While details about the album remain scarce, Carti has released a string of potential singles in recent weeks including the Kanye West-produced “2024,”“H00DBYAIR” — on which he revealed he has a daughter — and “BACKR00MS” featuring Travis Scott.

Akademiks also recently claimed that the mysterious project will be released in January, calling it “the greatest thing you ever heard.”

Meanwhile, his new Louis Vuitton campaign may generate some good publicity for Pharrell, who was publicly criticized by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in November over LV’s Millionaire Speedy bag.

The item, which was priced at a whopping $1,000,000, used crocodile skin as the main material.

“When you were made men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, we hoped animals would get lucky and that you would choose vegan fabrics, which are the preference of today’s ethical and environmentally conscious consumers,” PETA Senior VP Lisa Lange wrote in an open letter.

“But we aren’t happy to note your newest design, the ‘Millionaire’ Speedy bag, which is crafted from crocodile skin, because when it comes to animals being used for fashion, it isn’t beautiful — it’s abuse.”