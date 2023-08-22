Pharrell Williams has been busy with his new role in the fashion world, yet he has made time to revisit a project of his that has been mostly inactive for the past few years.

In a conversation with Tyler, The Creator published by GQ on Monday (August 21), the Virginia native revealed that even though he hasn’t released too much new music of late, he’s still cooking in the studio. More specifically, he said that he’s been working on songs for his band with Chad Hugo and Shay Haley.

“I’m out here in Paris,” said the Louis Vuitton designer. “I just ended up doin’ twelve N.E.R.D records.”

Elaborating on the new material, he told Tyler: “Listen, you’ll have something to ride to. I mean, look, like I told you, they’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar.

“It’s good bro, it’s good. This is like that feeling that I felt when we made In Search Of…”

“I won’t sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew there won’t be nothing out there like this. But I’m talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the motherfuckin’ great composition.

“I wanted great chords. I want to use chords I never used before, and not just the dreamy ones. The ones that I’ve never done, that I fuckin’ hated. But using them in ways to get to other chords where the changes are such a release. And then, lyrically, the harmonies here…all the songs just have rainbow harmonies.”

It’s been over five years since N.E.R.D’s last full-length album, No One Ever Really Dies, so the news of fresh material from the trio is certainly something fans have been waiting on for a while.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyler, The Creator also teased new music of his own. However, it was later revealed that his and Pharrell’s convesation took place in February 2023, prior to the release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which he was referring to at the time.

In response to fans getting excited about the prospect of more new music based on his comments, Tyler clarified on Twitter: “from feb, estate sale out now.”

As for Pharrell, it’s clear that he’s still making music despite securing a coveted position in the world of fashion, as it was recently revealed he has three full-length albums sitting in the vault.

“When I was there in June, he told me he had finished three albums’ worth of music since arriving in Paris, all produced right there at LV,” GQ‘s Noah Johnson wrote in a previous interview with Skateboard P earlier this month.

“I go back and forth between music and clothes,” the Neptunes producer told Johnson. “Songs and shoes, accessories and harmonies. And it’s one fluid thing.”