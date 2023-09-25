Pharrell and Timbaland have a long-standing friendship that dates back many years, and they recently had a debate over who has the better songs with JAY-Z.

At Swizz Beatz’s recent birthday party, the two super-producers engaged in a friendly yet spirited conversation about their respective catalogs with Hov — although it didn’t go as one might expect.

“‘Dirt Off Your Shoulder’!” Pharrell began, giving props to the 2003 Black Album hit that Timbaland produced. “What are we doing? ‘Dirt Off Your Shoulder’!”

“I gotta think about you, because you’ve done so many,” Timbo replied.

“You’ve done so many classics that you’re just going through your Rolodex right now!” Skateboard P said.

“No! I’m going through your Rolodex! It’s so many!” Timbaland replied as he mentally sifted through Pharrell and The Neptunes’ countless collaborations with the Roc Nation mogul.

The debate continued without reaching a unanimous verdict as Pharrell called Timbaland the “king of JAY-Z records,” which his fellow Virginia native humbly shrugged off by saying: “No, Pharrell the prince!”

What made the mutual admiration even more spectacular was that it was happening at a swanky chateau in the Cognac region of France, where guests — included Swizz Beatz and his wife, Alicia Keys — were treated to a lavish dinner, hosted by Hennessy, that included fresh fish, sushi and flowing red wine.

Timbaland & Pharrell giving each other their flowers at Swizz Beatz birthday party 🤝 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/7gruWL1k4N — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 22, 2023

This isn’t the first time that the two producers have shown their love for one another. During a panel at Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival in 2019, Skateboard P and Timbaland gushed over each other’s production.

“I remember I came in the back door [of the studio] … Missy [Elliott] was in there doing something, and I passed by an open door and heard, ‘I hate you so much right now,’” Timbo recalled, describing his reaction to Kelis’ breakout single “Caught Out There” which was produced and written by Pharrell and Chad Hugo.

He added that he made Missy come over and hear it, and though she tried to coax him over to their studio to get to work, he “was done for the night.”

A humbled Pharrell then beatboxed Missy’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” while pounding away at an imaginary drum machine, bowing to Timbo when he was finished.

The two went back and forth for several more minutes, stanning over each other’s hits — from “Grindin’” by the Clipse to “Big Pimpin’” by JAY-Z and UGK.