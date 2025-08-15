Michael Phelps has launched a scathing attack on USA Swimming’s leadership, with the 23-time Olympic gold medalist branding the body weak and demanding sweeping reforms after what he sees as years of organizational decline.

The 40-year-old American, the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, delivered his broadside while revealing he might not want his four young sons competing in the sport given the current state of swimming in the United States.

Phelps traced his frustrations back through his competitive career, saying he often felt that his voice went unheard, was “told to be grateful for the chance to compete” and that it was more important to stay quiet and to keep the peace.