Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the A-list filmmaking team perhaps best known for their critically-acclaimed and blockbuster Spider-Man films — they won the best animated feature Oscar for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which Lord co-wrote and both produced, and are in serious contention for it for 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which they co-wrote and co-produced — will sit down with yours truly at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival to record a live episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

The conversation will take place at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Savannah’s Trustees Theater. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at filmfest.scad.edu.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 12 p.m. EST, the fest will screen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the Trustees Theater, after which Lord and Miller will participate in a Q&A alongside the film’s three directors, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

In addition to the Spider-Verse films, Lord and Miller, both 48, are also known for writing and directing 2009’s Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs; directing 2012’s 21 Jump Street and its 2014 sequel 22 Jump Street; writing and directing 2014’s The Lego Movie; and producing 2021’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines and 2023’s Cocaine Bear.

Last year marked the first time an episode of Awards Chatter was recorded in front of an audience at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. The guest was Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly.