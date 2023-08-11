





PGA champion Phil Mickelson has been open in the past about his gambling addiction, however a new book sheds a light on just how far it went and how inappropriate it allegedly became at times.

Professional gambler Billy Walters was once friends with Mickelson and had a front row seat to his gambling habits. Walters’ new book Gambler: Secrets From a Life at Risk is due out later this month, but an excerpt has already caused controversy ahead of its release.

“Phil liked to gamble as much as anyone I’ve ever met. Frankly, given Phil’s annual income and net worth at the time, I had no problems with his betting. And still don’t,” Walters said of Mickelson’s habits. “He’s a big-time gambler, and big-time gamblers make big bets. It’s his money to spend how he wants.” In total, Walters estimates Mickelson to have wagered over $1 billion in his career and lost nearly $100 million.

Walters goes on to allege that in September 2012, Mickelson called him from Medinah Country Club during the 39th Ryder Cup and asked Walters to place a $400,000 bet for him on the U.S. team to win. In response, Walters chastised Mickelson for the move and brought up another sports professional who was found to have been betting on his own team.

“‘Have you lost your fucking mind?'” Walters claims to have told his friend. “‘Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose? You’re seen as the modern-day Arnold Palmer. You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.'”

Mickelson spoke about his gambling addiction with Sports Illustrated last year and acknowledged that it got out of hand. He’s since claimed to have given up the habit entirely. When the excerpt highlighting his alleged inappropriate request from over a decade ago came to light, he defended his name in a statement.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson stated plainly, per ESPN. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.”

“I have also been very open about my gambling addiction,” he added. “I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

Walters was convicted of insider trading in 2017 and had to serve five years in prison and pay a $10 million fine. Mickelson himself was not punished in an insider trading case involving Walters, but he did forfeit nearly $1 million in earnings gained through stock trades done with Walters’ advice.

Rory McIlroy, another acclaimed golfer, didn’t pass up an opportunity to take a jab at Mickelson after the new allegations surfaced. When asked about the story in a post-game press conference, his response was simple: “At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it.”





