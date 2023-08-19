Location, Location, Location host Phil Spencer’s parents have both died in a car crash on the family farm.

His father Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, were pulled from the vehicle that careered into a river by emergency services at Littlebourne farm, near Canterbury, Kent, on Friday.

The presenter’s father was pronounced dead in hospital and his mother died shortly afterwards. But another woman, in her 60s, who was travelling with them on a local access road to a local pub for lunch escaped with minor injuries.

Kirstie Allsopp, the Channel 4 property show co-host, paid tribute to his parents and added it was a “great source of solace” to Phil, 53, they were together when they died, according to The Sun.

She added their deaths were “tragic for the Spencer family”, who were “very loving and close” and remembered as “lovely people” and “both people of Christian faith”.