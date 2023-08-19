Philadelphia rapper Leaf Ward has been hit with three felony charges after he was arrested outside of King of Prussia Mall, located about an hour northeast of the city.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Ward (real name Khalif Ward) was arrested on Wednesday (August 16) at the Bahama Breeze restaurant located just outside the mall, where he was dining with a female companion.

When he was initially arrested, he told the officers that his name was Omar Washington. But giving that bit of false identification is against the law, and the arresting officers added the charge of providing false identification to law enforcement (a felony) to his other charges.

His other charges included possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, several drug-related misdemeanors, evading and resisting arrest, and recklessly endangering another person.

After the Philadelphia rapper’s arrest, more details about his laundry list of crimes began to emerge.

The trouble started when a car driven by Leaf Ward — a black Dodge Challenger — was spotted driving to the Bahama Breeze restaurant. The car, which had been reported stolen last month, was spotted on surveillance cameras.

When the police arrived to check out the car and confirm it was the missing vehicle, Leaf Ward was drinking with his female companion. The police then called a tow truck, at which point the Philadelphia rapper began to take off on foot through the kitchen of the restaurant.

After leading the police on a foot chase, Leaf Ward was ultimately caught, arrested at taser point, and taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Ward also was discovered to be in possession of a Glock with an extended magazine, as well as a bag full of MDMA.

After the Philadelphia rapper was arrested, the Upper Merion police revealed that he’d had outstanding warrants, as well, for various crimes — including “one from the joint gun-violence task force of/the state Attorney General’s Office and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office for felony weapons offenses,” per The Inquirer.

It’s not clear when Leaf Ward will be asked to stand trial for the allegations.