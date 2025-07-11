The impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte could face more delays and hurdles after several senators publicly expressed doubts about it.

Duterte is accused of misusing her confidential funds and conspiring to assassinate the first family. She was impeached by the House of Representatives in February, but the Senate only tackled the complaint in June, two days before the adjournment of Congress. Under the Philippine Constitution, the Senate is obligated to conduct a trial and issue a verdict for impeachment cases.

When the impeachment court was convened, senators voted to remand the complaint and directed the House of Representatives to certify that its new members are interested in pursuing the case. The new Congress’ term started on June 30, and its first session is scheduled for July 28.

During the transition between the old and new Congress, Duterte submitted her response and questioned the basis of the impeachment complaint. “Stripped of its factual and legal conclusions, it is nothing more than a scrap of paper,” Duterte said in her pleading and asked the senator-judges to dismiss the case.

The Senate president acknowledged that all motions will be allowed, including the proposal to dismiss the case by a simple majority. Another senator noted that defense lawyers could invoke the constitutionality of the articles of impeachment and the possibility of resolving this issue through a vote. A pro-Duterte senator announced his intention to question if the new Senate has jurisdiction over the impeachment case.

But a member of the commission who drafted the 1987 Constitution reminded the senators that they have no power to prematurely dismiss the case without conducting a trial that involves the presentation of evidence by both the prosecution and the defense.

It is not just the legal aspect of the impeachment case that some senators are questioning. Senator JV Estrada warned that the impeachment might cause economic disruption. “My worry here is foreign direct investments, which we are longing for – these are what bring in businesses – invest in power plants, railway systems, and airports. All of these might have to take a backseat for a while,” he said in a media interview.

Senator Migz Zubiri, a former Senate president, described the impeachment as a “witch hunt.”

“I think it is a witch hunt because they want to remove her from public service so others can take her place. And some will be left without a rival candidate in the 2028 election,” he said in a recent media forum.

These statements drew criticism from House prosecutors. “Those words should not come from a Senator-judge who is expected to receive the evidence with impartiality and to treat the impeachment as a constitutional process,” a congressman-prosecutor told the media.

Former Senator Leila de Lima, who is part of the prosecution panel as an incoming party-list representative, also rejected the description of the impeachment trial as a witch hunt. “I hope they avoid these comments, which exhibit their personal biases with respect to the impeachment issues,” she was quoted as saying in a news report.

There’s no denying the political nature of the impeachment trial, but the senators are expected to fulfill their mandate regardless of their party affiliation. The audacity of some senators in their public pronouncements reflects the polarizing impact of the impeachment case. Senators are probably wary of the backlash they may incur from both supporters and critics of Duterte, who remains the frontrunner in the 2028 presidential election. Their reluctance to proceed with the impeachment trial affirms not only the continuing influence of the Duterte family but also the stark challenges in pursuing truth, accountability, and justice in the Philippines.