The southeast Asian country is the only place outside the Vatican which prohibits divorce, trapping thousands of people in marriages that are loveless at best, abusive and exploitative at worst.

But now, as new legislation creeps through Congress, there are mounting hopes that change may finally be on the horizon in this conservative, Catholic country.

“When I started advocating for divorce, the situation was not as positive as it is now,” says Maviv Millora, who co-founded Divorce Pilipinas Coalition 2018, a campaign group with half a million followers.

“I increasingly feel like the bill could be granted before I reach a senior age – there are lawmakers advocating for divorce, and I think attitudes are changing in society, especially in the younger generation,” Ms Millora adds. “So we are very, very hopeful.”

She gestures at the group of women and men sharing food and stories as the sun sets over a peaceful roof garden in Quezon City, part of the sprawling capital Manila. Many at this latest gathering are in limbo, tethered to people they’d rather divorce.

‘I realised I might not survive’

Evelyn Pologon left when her husband turned to drugs and gambling; AJ Alfafara eventually moved out as her loveless marriage disintegrated beyond repair; Glenford Alfuz and Ms Millora both found their spouses cheating.

Then there’s Ana.

This summer, she finally reported her volatile husband to the police after years of broken bones and promises. The couple, struggling financially, were living in an old jeepney – a cross between a bus and a Jeep iconic in the Philippines – when another argument became violent.

“I realised I might not survive if I stayed, I was terrified,” says Ana. “There are many women suffering like this in the Philippines … it makes me feel mad, sad, lonely that we can’t divorce. Where is the compassion? Where are our human rights?”

In a 2022 government survey, 17.5 per cent of women said they had experienced a form of domestic violence; half said the perpetrator was their husband.

“Being confined in a marriage with an abusive partner has a severe impact on mental health,” says Paul Roxas, an activist at Divorce Pilipinas Coalition. “Legalising divorce is urgent – without it, the marital band is turning into bondage … It is a violation of basic human rights.”

As well as trapping people in violent or unwanted marriages, the lack of divorce means abusive husbands can retain joint custody of their children.

People are also entitled to their spouse’s assets, or require their involvement for official documents. Ms Alfafara, for instance, was told she needed her husband’s signature to buy a house. She’s barely seen him since they separated 11 years ago.