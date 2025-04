MANILA – Missiles were fired off the coast of the northern Philippines on April 27 as US and Filipino forces conducted their first integrated defence drills, hours after China said it had seized control of a reef claimed by Manila.

The Philippines and China have been engaged in months of confrontations over the South China Sea, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

As many as 17,000 personnel are participating in the annual Balikatan exercises, which in 2025 will simulate a “full-scale battle scenario” as the treaty allies seek to deter China’s ambitions in the disputed waterway.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on April 26 reported that the country’s coast guard had “implemented maritime control” over Tiexian Reef, also known as Sandy Cay, in April.

The tiny sandbank, part of the Spratly Islands, lies near Thitu Island, also called Pag-asa and site of a Philippine military facility.

The Philippine government has yet to formally respond to the claim.

In coastal Zambales province, hours north of the capital Manila, AFP journalists watched on April 27 as the US Marine Corp’s new Madis short-range air defence system knocked a pair of drones from the sky.

The coastal defence exercise saw Madis work in concert with the Philippines’ Spyder missile system, defending it from drone attack as it targeted simulated incoming cruise missiles.

“Madis is short-range. Spyder is more of a medium-range capability (and they) both engaged different threats,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Matthew Sladek, commander of the US 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion.

“The more we work together, that only… enhances our collective lethality.”

Chinese warships have been spotted in waters near the Philippines since the Balikatan exercises kicked off last week.

The aircraft carrier Shandong on April 22 “was detected under way 2.23 nautical miles south-west” of the Philippines’ far northern Babuyan Island, the navy reported.

On April 27, the Philippine Navy said three other vessels had been spotted a day before about 60km from Zambales.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in March told an audience in Manila that the US was “doubling down” on its alliance with the country, noting the necessity of deterrence “considering the threats from the Communist Chinese”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun has since slammed the Balikatan exercises as a blow to regional stability.

On April 28, Balikatan will continue with troops simulating defending against an enemy landing force along a stretch of southern Palawan island. AFP

