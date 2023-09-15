The TV presenter first stepped down from fronting the daytime show after more than two decades and then quit ITV altogether after admitting to lying to everyone, including best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby, about having had an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a much younger male colleague.

According to The Sun, the details will now play out in the proposed drama, giving TV fans a new perspective on the scandal.

A source said: “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4.

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind-closed-doors. It could make for uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV.”

It is believed that the TV adaptation won’t shy away from his fallout with former best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby / PA Wire

The publication claims that the proposed show would be called “The Runner” and would “mirror how the scandal unfolded” up to the point of Schofield being dropped by his management as his career came to a spectacular end.

They also suggested that this retelling won’t shy away from how his friendship with Willoughby came to a screeching halt after admitting that he had lied, even when she had asked him about it directly following swirling rumours of his cladestine liaison.