NEW YORK (Reuters) -Phillips 66 has reduced gasoline output at its 258,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey after a fire near the plant’s gasoline producing unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

An ancillary piece of equipment of the refinery’s Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit caught fire and led to the production outage, the sources said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The refinery is expected to resolve the issue over the coming days and return to full production, one of the sources said.

Phillips 66 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bayway produces around 155,000 barrels per day of gasoline and is one of the largest suppliers of fuel on the U.S. East Coast. The refinery was partially shut last month after rainstorms caused a power outage at the plant, resulting in a brief spike in prices for refined products at the New York Harbor as Phillips 66 made up for the outages by buying fuel on the open market.

