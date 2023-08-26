TikTok users are mind-blown by photos depicting an alien humanoid called “Mona Lisa” found in a crashed “UFO” on the moon.

The theories to explain the supposed alien sighting on the moon are just an addition to the unexplainable aerial phenomena and alleged UFO sightings worldwide. If you thought the shape-shifting reptilian on a plane or ‘Face Peelers’ in Peru was terrifying enough, the ‘alien‘ named Mona Lisa will make you question your beliefs about the possible existence of extraterrestrials.

Alien humanoid ‘Mona Lisa’ was found in a ‘UFO’ claims online theory

The theories supporting claims about the alien humanoid found on the moon aren’t backed by facts and they discuss an alleged secret government mission that was never proven to be true.

TikTok videos depicting the photos of an odd-looking creature are based on a theory that goes – A top-secret government mission conducted on Earth launched a spaceship to the moon in 1976 and the astronaut supposedly onboard the rocket claimed they saw a crashed UFO at a distance not too far away from where they had landed.

The viral pictures show the supposed melanated alien inside the cigar-shaped UFO and the non-human being is believed to have piloted it.

The unidentified creature came to be called Mona Lisa owing to its resemblance to a female human and the pictures show a “third eye” on her forehead.

Users call it a bluff

TikTok users argue the visuals of the Mona Lisa alien can’t be real and the story accompanying it makes the claims seem further unbelievable.

“Good edits. Cause nobody that went to the moon told us about this,” said one.

Another added: “The part there is people believing it is most extraterrestrial in this video.”

“It was found in Egypt. No way this was on teh moon,” said one.

Another TikTok user debunked the claim: “I saw this on the news all over when it came out years ago. But she wasn’t found on the moon. I don’t remember where but she was in a tomb.”

Fear of extraterrestrials takes over humans on Earth

Reports about alleged extraterrestrial activities around the world have left humans petrified. The thought of aliens invading Earth seemed even more possible following UFO enthusiast, John Ramirez’s warning about an impending event that mankind isn’t prepared for.

