Released in December last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, stirred varied reviews but left a lasting impact at the box office.

Recently, hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared intriguing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor in his role as Aziz from the movie on Instagram.

In the film, Ranbir portrayed the character Ranvijay Singh, but a plot twist revealed Aziz, who underwent a face transplant to assume his identity. The concluding scenes depicted Aziz’s unhinged and violent persona, setting the stage for a sequel entitled Animal Park.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Shares Unseen BTS Pics Of Ranbir Kapoor As Aziz From Animal Sets

Aalim Hakim shared exclusive snapshots of Ranbir sporting a short hairstyle, adorned in blood, and smoking a cigarette, reminiscing about his time on set.

Expressing his thoughts, Hakim remarked, “These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of the movie Animal on the day of Aziz’s intro shoot… The emotion you can see in Ranbir’s eyes is the best part for me.”

He also revealed capturing the images after the official photographer departed early due to an emergency, highlighting the personal connection he developed with the project.

Additionally, Hakim disclosed the meticulous preparation involved in presenting Ranbir as a teenager in the film, stating, “A lot of homework was done to make the teenage Ranvijay character look fresh and yet possess the aggression of the character he is playing in the movie.”

Fans React To Ranbir Kapoor’s Look As Aziz

The revelation of these behind-the-scenes images sparked excitement among fans, with many eagerly anticipating the sequel.

One fan exclaimed, “Whoa! Waiting for Animal Park!!” Another eagerly wrote, “Animal Park gonna be fire!”

Fans also praised both Ranbir and Hakim for their dedication, with one commenting, “Omg, you can see he is lost in the character! The cold-blooded gaze!! Aalim Bhai, these are awesome pictures, you definitely captured Aziz and Ranbir.”

Ranbir Kapoor: Upcoming Projects

Apart from Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star alongside Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He is also slated to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

