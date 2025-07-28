Canada’s Banff National Park is home to a lot of animals, but there’s one that truly rules the roost. “The Boss” is a large male grizzly bear believed to be in his mid-twenties. He’s outlasted many grizzlies in the area and is recognizable thanks to a missing piece of his ear. In late 2022, The Boss went viral thanks to photos taken by photographer Jason Leo Bantle.

“The Boss has somehow achieved longevity when many grizzly bears, a species known to be sensitive to human presence, tend to succumb in densely human areas,” he tells My Modern Met. “As a result, he is possibly the largest bear in Banff National Park, with an estimated weight of 600 pounds. His name is well-earned: he has been known to kill other male bears that pose a threat to his dominance.”

Bantle’s encounter with the grizzly occurred after he followed some fresh bear tracks in the snow and came upon its sleeping area. Figuring that the bear was out foraging for food, he positioned himself at a safe distance of over 300 feet away and waited. Then, when he noticed The Boss lumbering back to his quarters, he was able to get off a few shots with his telephoto lens.

“The Boss doesn’t pose for long. He doesn’t want to be famous, but he gave me a couple moments to capture his majesty,” Bantle said in a video posted on Instagram at the time.

Bantle’s images show The Boss with his nose covered in snow, the effects of foraging for food in order to bulk up for the winner. At an estimated 600 to 700 pounds, The Boss is certainly quite the hunter, often eating animals killed by the trains that speed through the area. His domination extends throughout the area, even into the gene pool, with Bantle noting that he’s responsible for 70% of the grizzly cubs in the Bow Valley.

In the years since, Bantle has continued to document the area, utilizing his wildlife photography to shed light on important conservation issues. On his Instagram, he continues to share tips on how to be responsible (and stay safe) while visiting the national parks.

The Boss is an enormous grizzly bear that is legendary in Canada’s Banff National Park.

Bantle continues to follow The Boss’ escapades and promote safety when interacting with wildlife.

This article by Jessica Stewart was first published by My Modern Met on 23 July 2025. Lead Image: Jason Leo Bantle.

Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.