The three-day wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez is well underway, and celebrities from around the world are streaming in for the weekend festivities.

The star-studded guest list, which is expected to number about 200, began arriving over the last few days. Many of the celebrities — including media mogul Oprah Winfrey, first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and football star Tom Brady — were spotted leaving Marco Polo airport via taxi boat.

The extravaganza, or so-called “Wedding of the Century,” is expected to cost about $46.5 – $55.6 million, according to Reuters. The wedding’s hefty price tag has been met with criticism from activists, whose threat of disruption resulted in the wedding venue being changed to a more secure location.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez emerge from Aman Venice on June 25 prior to their wedding. Ernesto S. Ruscio—GC Images/Getty Images

“Extinction Rebellion” activists protest under the slogan “Tassare I Ricchi Per Ridare Al Pianeta” (Taxing the Rich to Give Back to the Planet) against the backdrop of St Mark’s Campanile in Venice on June 23. Ernesto S. Ruscio—GC Images/Getty Images

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive in Venice on June 24. Luigi Iorio—GC Images/Getty Images

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Domenico Dolce and Khloé Kardashian gather in Venice on June 26 ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Luigi Iorio—GC Images/Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan prepares to board a taxi boat after arriving in Venice on June 26. MARCO BERTORELLO—AFP/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey prepares to board a taxi boat after arriving in Venice on June 26. Stefano Mazzola—GC Images/Getty Images

Jordan’s Princess Rajwa and her husband, the Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah, board a taxi boat with their daughter Iman Bint Hussein after landing at Venice on June 26. MARCO BERTORELLO—AFP/Getty Images

(Left) American film producer Barry Diller arrives in Venice on June 25. (Right) Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives in Venice on June 24. Stefano Mazzola—GC Images/Getty Images

Film producer Brian Grazer and his wife Veronica Smiley Grazer arrive in Venice on June 26. Stefano Mazzola—GC Images/Getty Images