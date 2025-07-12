On July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened its gates for the first time to tens of thousands of people. The California park’s opening-day gala drew a crowd of 11,000 invited guests, as well as several thousand more who attempted to get in with counterfeit tickets.

Seventy years later, the “happiest place on Earth” still attracts fans of all ages, from young children to self-proclaimed “Disney adults.” About 17.3 million people walked through the turnstiles in 2023, compared to the estimated four million people who attended during Disneyland’s first full year.

Those in attendance on opening day were charged a whopping $1 entry fee, plus an additional 10 to 30 cents per ride. Even accounting for inflation, the $50 ticket in today’s dollars (which includes the entry fee plus around 10 rides) is just a portion of today’s cost of attendance, which ranges from $104 to $206 per person depending on the time of year.

An aerial view of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, circa 1955. Originally, the theme park occupied 160 acres and consisted of four lands: Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, and Tomorrowland. Gene Lester—Archive Photos/Getty Images

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck walk in front of Disneyland’s main castle on opening day on July 17, 1955. The costumes worn by the actors, as well as the land itself, went through a series of changes and updates over the course of Disneyland’s 70-year history. Los Angeles Examiner—USC Libraries/Corbis/Getty Images

Special decorations for the theme park’s 70th anniversary adorn Sleeping Beauty Castle in the center of Disneyland. The theme of this year’s anniversary is “Celebrate Happy,” complete with a new theme song of the same name performed by the Jonas Brothers. AaronP—Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

But Disneyland has expanded a lot since its grand opening: The 160 acres consisting of four lands (Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, and Tomorrowland) has since turned into about 550 acres made up of nine lands, the California Adventure theme park, a shopping strip, parking lots, and more. And another expansion is on its way.

In May of last year, the Anaheim City Council approved DisneylandForward, a proposal that allows Disney to expand the theme park onto Disney-owned land, which was previously only allowed to be used for parking lots and hotels. California Adventure will add two attractions to the Avengers Campus, a “Coco”-themed ride, and an Avatar destination, construction of which will begin next fall.

In celebration of the park’s 70th anniversary, Disneyland will also be unveiling an animatronic version of Walt Disney as part of the new show Walt Disney—A Magical Life. Additionally, the quintessential Disneyland ride It’s a Small World will add a final verse to its catchy tune, which was introduced to Disneyland in 1966.

A pair of nuns ride the “Tomorrowland” rocket at Disneyland in the 60s. Tomorrowland is one of the four original lands within the Disneyland theme park. Bettmann—Getty Images

The Rose Bowl teams, Washington University and Wisconsin University, ride on Disneyland’s spinning tea cups in 1959. Los Angeles Examiner—USC Libraries/Corbis/Getty Images

A sea of cars fills the parking lot for opening day at Disneyland in 1955. Disneyland recently received permission to extend the theme park onto land that was previously allowed to be used only for parking lots and hotels. Los Angeles Examiner—USC Libraries/Corbis/Getty Images

Disneyland Marching Band performs while walking on Main Street in 1981. Disneyland’s Main Street was inspired by Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri. Bob Riha, Jr.—Getty Images

A young boy in a Mickey Mouse hat stands among colorful balloons at Disneyland in 1962. Tom Nebbia—Corbis/Getty Images

A costumed Mickey Mouse performer poses with a visitor as a woman takes their photo at Disneyland’s front entrance the summer of 1960. Thomas J O’Halloran—U S News and World Report Magazine Photograph Collection/PhotoQuest/Getty Images