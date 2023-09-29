Following Harry Potter star Michael Gambon’s death at the age of 82 in 2023, we take a look at the actor’s work from his younger days with some never-seen-before pictures.

Thousands of Harry Potter fans have flooded Twitter with their special tributes for Irish actor Michael Gambon, who sadly passed away this week. The actor’s death was confirmed on Thursday, September 28. He is best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise in his later years. Michael’s acting journey began as a young man. Here’s a look at his journey through the years in pictures.

Pictures of a young Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon was born in Dublin in 1940 and moved to London with his family when he was five years old. He began pursuing a stage career in his 20s. In his early acting years, he toured across Europe in a production of Othello.

He also starred in the BBC TV series, The Borderers, set in 16th-century Scotland. While acting in the show, he was also invited to audition for a new James Bond film.

Below is a picture of Michael from 1980, a year in which he starred in an episode of Tales of the Unexpected.

Photo by Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

In 1983, Michael played a theatre role that made him a distinguished name in the community. He portrayed the role of King Lear in the theatre production by Royal Shakespeare Company (1982).

Photo by Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images

In 1989, Michael once again returned to the stage in Donald Freed’s stage play ‘Veterans Day’ at Theatre Royal.

Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Michael starred in the play Endgame the same year he started his role as Albus Dumbledore on Harry Potter.

In 2004, the star took over the fantasy role from Richard Harris, who had portrayed the headmaster for the first two films – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Michael went on to portray the Hogwarts headmaster until the character’s death in the series.

Photo by robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images

Michael Gambon’s last ever public appearance was all the way back in 2018.

At the time, the actor attended the ‘King Of Thieves’ film premiere in London, England. He was among the film’s star cast alongside Michael Cane, Charlie Cox, and more.

He starred in several other projects since then. The actor was in 2019’s Cordelia, Judy, and the show Fortitude (2015-2018).

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Actor died after a “bout of pneumonia”

As per PA Media News Agency, per CNN, Michael’s publicist Claire Dobbs revealed that the actor had passed away after a “bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement read.

The actor died at the hospital with his wife and son at his bedside. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

Fans mourn the Harry Potter actor

The news of Michael’s death has left many Harry Potter fans devastated. Here’s how a few of them reacted on X…

“Knew he was a brilliant actor, never knew he was also hilarious. Rest In Peace, Michael Gambon,” one fan said looking back at Michael Gambon’s Top Gear interview.

“Went to bed early last night as didn’t feel too good, Woke up to the sad news .. RIP .. Michael Gambon,” another person wrote.

Several fans shared their favorite memories of the actor.